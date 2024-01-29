Suresh Gopi invokes Nostradamus, makes 'predictions' on Uddhav Thackeray, UCC and more

Suresh Gopi was in a mood to make predictions while addressing BJP's Kerala Padayatra in Kannur on Monday.

First, the actor-politician claimed that 'a handful of Congress leaders' in Kerala won't be with the party for long. He made an even bolder claim on Uddhav Thackeray, predicting that the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra will join the BJP-led NDA (National Democratic Alliance). Finally, he declared that the Narendra Modi government in the Centre will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Congressmen of sound mind

Gopi claimed that the LDF government in Kerala was after a 'handful of Congress leaders' who were 'of sound mind'.

"I would just say they are part of the Congress party for now. There are a handful of Congress leaders in Kerala, who serve with their heart for the people of the state and our country. But I don't think, in spirit, they will remain there (party) for long."

On UCC and religious appeasement

According to Gopi, the NDA would implement the UCC in the country if it raises the matter in its election manifesto for the upcoming general elections. The UCC, which deals with personal laws applicable to all citizens, irrespective of their religion or gender, has been a poll plank of the BJP for long.

Gopi has claimed that implementing the UCC was not part of the BJP's alleged religious appeasement policy.

"This government stands for Uniform Civil Code and it will be implemented, and after that what's the role of religion? No one needs to think that a particular section will be affected. I'm certain that the particular section will benefit the most."

Uddhav Thackeray. File photo: PTI

Thackeray to follow

While referring to Nitish Kumar's return to the NDA after severing ties with the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, Gopi said he would like to make a prediction. "Don't be surprised if Uddhav Thackeray joined the NDA." He claimed such was the level of deterioration in the Congress party.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), formed in 2022 after a split in the Bal Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena, has been with the Congress-led INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: Manorama

Case-prone Kerala government

Gopi ridiculed the LDF government in Kerala. "The lowly governance here has made it difficult for the first citizen of the state to travel on the roads here. In that case, need we say anything more about the situation of the public," Gopi said.

He claimed that the Pinarayi Vijayan government has made it a habit to book people at will. "They'll register a case whenever someone speaks, they even register a case assuming that someone will say something."