Two youths found dead near railway tracks in Kasaragod

Kasaragod: Two youths were found dead along the rail line near Kasaragod railway station on Tuesday morning. The deceased are not yet identified but the police suspected at least one of them was a resident of Kasaragod town.



One of the dead bodies was found on the tracks with blood stains near it, and the other was found face down outside the tracks. Prima facie, it appeared that they were hit by the train, said Inspector P Ajith Kumar, the Kasaragod Town Station House Officer. "The body found outside the tracks was badly hit," he said.

Meanwhile, a native of Tamil Nadu approached the Town Police Station with the complaint that his mobile phone was missing. "We found two mobile phones belonging to two Tamil Nadu natives in a plastic bag on the tracks near the body," the SHO added.