Three arrested for threatening judge after Ranjeet murder case verdict

Alappuzha: Three persons have been arrested and at least six cases registered after posts threatening Mavelikkara Additional Sessions Judge V G Sreedevi, who awarded death sentences to 15 PFI-SDPI workers for their involvement in the 2021 Ranjeet Sreenivas murder case, appeared on the social media. “Three persons have been arrested so far. They are being produced before the court. Their details will be revealed soon,” a senior police official told Onmanorama, adding that the investigation is progressing. The Alappuzha South Police have so far registered six FIRs. “Efforts are on to identify the persons behind some more Facebook accounts in which such messages appeared,” the officer added.

The cases have been registered against persons identified as Beevi K U, Aslam Valappupacha, Nazeer Mon Khaleel, Azad Ameer, Rafi Thiruvananthapuram, and Shafeeq. The arrests come a day after the Kerala police increased the security cover of Judge Sreedevi given the threatening messages appearing on certain social media handles. The court had on Tuesday awarded death sentences to all 15 convicts in the case related to the murder of lawyer Ranjeet, who was the State Secretary of BJP’s OBC Morcha wing, on December 19, 2021. Observing that the case falls under the rarest of rare categories, Judge Sreedevi awarded capital punishment to Naisam, Ajmal, Anoop, Mohammed Aslam, Abdul Kalam alias Salam, Abdul Kalam, Saffaruddin, Manshad, Jaseeb Raja, Navas, Sameer, Nazir, Zakir Hussain, Shaji Poovathungal and Shernas Ashraf.

According to investigators, the killing of Ranjeet was a retaliatory strike to avenge the murder of SDPI’s State secretary K S Shan at Kuppezham Junction at Mannancherry, Alappuzha, allegedly by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activists the night before. The trigger for the murder of Shan was the killing of RSS worker Nandukrishna by SDPI men at Vayalar in Alappuzha on February 24, 2021. “The police view the development (appearance of threat messages) seriously. There should be no doubt that we will be taking stringent measures,” the officer added.