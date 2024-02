Pathanamthitta: A plus one female student was sexually assaulted in Pathanamthitta. Police suspected 18 people, including a minor, who were believed to be involved in the crime and the distribution of nude images of the victim.



According to reports, the accused individuals became acquainted with the girl through the social media platform Instagram. The case came to light when the student, showing reluctance to attend school, disclosed the details of the abuse during a counselling session.