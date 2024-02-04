3 of a family drown after being swept away by currents in Pampa river

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 04, 2024 06:15 PM IST Updated: February 04, 2024 06:25 PM IST
Representational image: Shutterstock/pirtuss

Pathanamthitta: Three members of a family, including a father and daughter, drowned after being swept away by currents while bathing in the Pampa River in Chanthakadavu near Ranni here around 4 pm on Sunday.

Puthusserimala native Anil Kumar, his daughter Niranjana and nephew Gautham are the deceased. The trio had gone for a bath in the river when strong currents swept them away.

Though the Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and launched a search operation, they could not be saved. The bodies of all three were retrieved from the river.

