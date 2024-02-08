Armed with brooms, BJP women activists chase away youngsters on beach

Kozhikode: Broom-wielding women activists of the BJP chased away young couples who were enjoying the evening on the Konad beach at West Hill in Kozhikode.



Led by the BJP West Hill area committee, the moral police brigade arrived to sweep the beach clean of couples whom they accused were indulging in 'improper behaviour.'

While some youngsters yielded to the pressure and vacated the beach, some others took objection to the campaign. Some claimed that they were married and that BJP activists couldn't paint them wrongly.

According to the BJP women's wing activists, immoral behaviours of youngsters prompted the 30-member gang to take up broom. "Couples sit behind the bushes or under umbrellas for immoral activities," said a woman agitator. "Families with children can't visit the beach as these youngsters don't behave properly," the woman said.

'We tried to make them aware of the situation. But that went futile. That is why we came with brooms," another person said. They alleged that 'couples' could be found on the beach all through the day and night. Even the scorching sun won't deter them, they said.

The broomwork was just the beginning, they warned. "We will come daily until these immoral activities are stopped. The broom is a warning, if these immoral activities are not stopped, we will use them," said a BJP worker.

Though Vellayil police reached the spot, an officer said cops did not receive any complaint about the incident.