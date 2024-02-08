LDF protest against Centre unites non-BJP ruled states; Kejriwal, Farooq Abdullah, DMK minister attend meet

New Delhi: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, staged a demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Thursday, protesting against the central government's neglect of the state's financial interests.

Besides CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI General Secretary D Raja, Kerala's CPI secretary Binoy Viswam, the meet was noted for the presence of national level leaders of non-BJP ruled states.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah and Tamil Nadu's Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiagarajan also attended the meet. In a significant show of solidarity, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had expressed his support for the Kerala government's cause on Wednesday.

The mass protest, which began at 11 am, saw the participation of the LDF coalition's ministers, legislators, and Member of Parliament. A procession which began at Kerala House ended at the protest site in Jantar Mantar.

"A democracy envisaged as a Union of States is slowly being crippled into an undemocratic union over States, especially against Opposition-ruled States. We have gathered here to protest against this and restore the Centre-State balance," Pinarayi Vijayan said.

"The Union is making laws which encroach on the powers of the state in Agriculture, Cooperation and so forth. This shows how stated are being trmapled upon," he added.

Tamil Nadu's Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiagarajan, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury at LDF protest against Centre in Delhi. Photo; Manorama

Kejriwal slams Centre

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the protest by the states were for their rightful funds. "Vijayan Sir is not fighting to take these funds home, it's for the people of Kerala. They are looting us more than the British. How can we go to the Supreme Court for these small things," he said. Kejriwal also lashed out at the Centre for using the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) for poltical games and locking up former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

"Opposition parties represent 70 crore people in the country. The BJP has waged a war against the opposition-ruled states. The Centre is using all the tactics to harass the opposition governments," Kejriwal said at the protest.

LDF protest against Centre in New Delhi. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Manorama

He added, "It is depriving them of valid funds, obstructs work through Governors and LGs. They are also harassing them by using central agencies to arrest opposition leaders."

"I have come here to ask for the right of 2 crore people. If you do not give us funds how will we build roads, provide electricity and work for development," the Aam Aadmi Party National Convener said.

UDF stays away

The UDF had declined to take part in the protest by saying it does not agree with the Left narrative blaming the Centre for all of the state's financial problems. The Chief Minister however, slammed the Opposition and said that the State has managed the finances effectively with the available resources.

MK Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: Manorama

The protest in the national capital is slated to highlight various issues that the LDF government believes are impacting Kerala's economic welfare due to policies and decisions at the Union level.

"This agitation is intended to safeguard the constitutional rights of all states, not merely Kerala's. The aim of this struggle is not to triumph over anyone, but to secure what we rightfully deserve instead of surrendering," the Kerala CM said in Delhi according to a statement issued by his office.

DMK holds another protest

Senior DMK leader T R Baalu also led a 'black shirt' demonstration near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex to protest against the Centre over non-allocation' of requisite funds to Tamil Nadu in the interim budget 2024-25.

The DMK accused the saffron party-led dispensation at the Centre of partiality' as Tamil Nadu was not appropriately funded to tackle the situation arising out of damage caused by the recent cyclone, rains and flood.

DMK MP and the party's Parliamentary party leader, Baalu, said the MPs from alliance parties, including the Congress have been requested to join them in the national capital.

The DMK said that in the interim budget, there was no announcement on Tamil Nadu's representation seeking relief to the tune of about Rs 37,000 crore following the cyclone, unprecedented rains and flood in December 2023.

Congress legislators and MPs from Karnataka, including Ministers from Siddaramaiah-led government, had staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Wednesday, demanding that the union government set right the losses allegedly incurred by the State to the tune of Rs 1,87,000 crore, during five years under the 15th finance commission.