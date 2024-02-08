'Undemocratic Union over States,' Pinarayi slams Centre at LDF protest

New Delhi: Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday described the central government's increasing overreach into state powers, even in areas constitutionally allocated to state jurisdiction, as a move toward an undemocratic 'Union over States.' Highlighting the presence of various state representatives and opposition parties at the gathering, Vijayan called for a strong protest to safeguard federalism in India, marking February 8, 2024 as a red-letter day in the Indian republic.



Vijayan said that in opposition-ruled states, governors are acting at the "behest" of the Union government and disrupting the state government's work. "Constitutionally, Governors are to exercise their duties on the advice of the State Cabinets. However, we are seeing this phenomenon of Governors in opposition ruled states acting at the behest of the powers that appointed them, ie, the Union Government," he said.

Vijayan also criticized the Union government for encroaching on states' powers through legislations in sectors like agriculture and education and the formation of a Ministry for Co-operation without adequate consultation with states. He expressed grave concern over the weakening of states’ financial resources, exacerbated by policies implemented by those who seemingly advocate for cooperative federalism. According to the Chief Minister, the central government is reducing fund allocations while burdening states with an increased share of costs.

“According to RBI reports, the States are having to cover a substantial 65 per cent of the country's total expenses, with the Union's contribution being only 35 per cent. But when it comes to revenue sharing, it goes in the reverse direction. The Union Government pockets about 65 percentage and the States are left with only 35 percentage. States have to meet 65 percentage of the expenses with only 35 percentage of the revenue. Even in the interim Budget that was presented a few days back, the States are being further squeezed as the loans given for capital expenditures have been reduced,” Vijayan said.

With regard to central schemes, Vijayan noted that despite bearing the bulk of expenses, the Union government insists on branding, potentially undermining the dignity of beneficiaries. He additionally pointed out the surge in the Union’s revenues from cess and surcharges, which are not shared with states, and the issue with the delayed GST compensation, which had to be resolved by approaching the Supreme Court.

The Kerala CM also urged states to join in protecting the federal framework of the nation from what he perceives as an assault on state autonomy and financial independence.