The Reserve Bank on Friday announced a record ₹2.69 lakh crore dividend to be paid to the government for the financial year ended March 2025—27.4% higher than the payout in 2023–24, reported PTI.

In the previous fiscal (2023–24), the RBI had transferred ₹2.1 lakh crore to the government. For 2022–23, the payout stood at ₹87,416 crore.

The decision was made during the 616th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India, chaired by Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

According to an official statement, the Board reviewed the global and domestic economic situation, including risks to the outlook. It also discussed the RBI's operations during April 2024 to March 2025, and approved the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year.

The surplus to be transferred for FY25 has been determined based on the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF), which was approved by the Central Board in its meeting on May 15, 2025.

"The Board... approved the transfer of ₹2,68,590.07 crore as surplus to the Central Government for the accounting year 2024–25," the RBI said.

The revised framework mandates that the Contingent Risk Buffer (CRB) be maintained within a range of 6.5% to 5.5% of the RBI’s balance sheet. Based on macroeconomic conditions, the Board decided to raise the CRB to 7.5%.