Nava Kerala vs Samaragni: How Cong turned a mini lorry into a complaints resolution hub

Kasaragod: The Congress in Kerala has chosen a specially modified one-year-old mini lorry for their Samaragni People's Agitation Yatra. As part of the outreach programme, KPCC president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan are travelling on this vehicle.



This initiative serves as a response to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Nava Kerala Sadas, with the opposition leaders organizing discussion meetings with individuals affected by various local issues.

The vehicle, revamped by Dominic Xavier, features a transparent fibreglass seating area for the political leaders, enabling visibility from all sides. It also includes amenities such air conditioner and cooler, powered using a generator.

The makeover and vehicle rental came at Rs 2.75 lakh, said Dominic, compared to the Rs 1.05 crore cost to the Nava Kerala Sadas Bus.

To ensure stability, approximately 1.5 tonnes of sand was used to secure the glass cabin platform. The leaders' convoy will comprise 11 vehicles, including announcement cars, a bus for journalists, vehicles for camera crews, and one for Seva Dal workers.

The meetings scheduled to be conducted by the opposition leaders will welcome around 200 participants, representing diverse groups such as endosulfan victims, areca nut farmers, wildlife-affected farmers, individuals awaiting social security pensions, and those impacted by the Coastal Management Act.

The discussions are scheduled to take place from 10 am to 12 noon at the Kasaragod Municipal Conference Hall.