Will move court if Pinarayi is not investigated in monthly wage case: Satheesan

Kasaragod: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM are seeking the intervention of courts to evade central investigations into the alleged monthly bribe case, said Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Congress's Samaragni Protest Yatra in Kanhangad on Friday.

Earlier, the Chief Minister welcomed any investigation into the allegations, Satheesan said. "The Chief Minister said that there was nothing hidden in his lap and then he raised his hands in the Assembly and said they are clean, said Satheesan.

The Chief Minister also said that his daughter Veena Vijayan started Exalogic with his wife's retirement fund, he said.

But, when the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) started its investigation, he forced Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) to file a petition in the high court, spending Rs 25 lakh as the fee on an advocate from Delhi, Satheesan said.

The Chief Minister also asked his daughter to file a petition in Karnataka High Court to stop SFIO's investigation into Exalogic, he alleged.

"Why do they fear the investigation? Let the investigation take place," said Satheesan.

The Leader of the Opposition said the Chief Minister would be indicted if he was investigated. “During the Life Mission corruption case, the central agency had not dared to interrogate the Chief Minister, who is the chairman of Life Mission. If the same happens in this case also, we would move court," Satheesan said.