Dr Vandana Das murder: Second medical report too states accused has no mental health issues

Thiruvananthapuram: A medical report on Sunday confirmed that Sandeep, who is the accused in the murder case of House Surgeon Dr Vandana Das at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital, has no mental health problems. The expert team that prepared the report examined Sandeep twice.

He had appealed several times to the court he was suffering from mental health problems and that the murder was a consequence of the same. Following his claim, Sandeep was subjected to a mental health examination, where it was proven beyond doubt that he was not suffering from any mental illness.

After the first medical team submitted a report stating that Sandeep's claims were false, he was taken to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital and examined by a special medical team for 10 days. The second team too gave a similar report. With this, police say Sandeep can no longer claim mental illness as a reason to escape the case.

The High Court had earlier rejected Sandeep's bail plea. Meanwhile, Sandeep has been trying to move an appeal to withdraw the order dismissing him from his teaching job. He is lodged in a high-security cell of Poojappura Central Jail along with Padmakumar, the primary accused in the Oyoor child abduction case. The duo are under heavy police protection due to the possibility that other accused may attack them.