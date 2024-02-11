Kerala woman charged with attempted murder of children in Britain

A Kerala-origin nurse in Britain was charged with attempted murder following an incident where she allegedly poisoned her two children.

The woman, Jilumol George (38), was accused of attempting suicide after injecting poison to her 13-year-old and eight-year-old children on Thursday.



The police found the children in critical condition and were immediately hospitalised. Jilumol was also taken to a hospital before being arrested by the cops.

Jilumol faces serious charges, including two counts of attempted murder and two counts of administering poison with intent to endanger life or cause grievous bodily harm, reported BBC.

After arrest, she was produced to Brighton Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody. The accused is scheduled for a subsequent court appearance on March 8.

The incident took place at the family's home on Hunters Way, Uckfield in East Sussex. At the time of the incident, according to reports, Jilumol's husband was not present at home.

Sussex Police, under the leadership of Chief Inspector Mark Evans, were conducting the investigation. "This is a fast-moving probe and there will be an increased police presence in the area over the next few days. I want to reassure the local community that this is an isolated incident, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it," BBC quoted Evans.