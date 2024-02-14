5-year-old dies of suspected food poisoning in Idukki's Vandiperiyar

Idukki: A five-year-old girl, who was brought to the hospital due to suspected food poisoning, in Vandiperiyar here died on Wednesday. The deceased Arya is the daughter of Shijo, a native of Vandiperiyar.



The child was taken to a private hospital on Tuesday evening due to vomiting. Though she was transferred to the Peermade Taluk Hospital after providing first aid, she died en route to the hospital.

The child's body has been kept at Peermade Taluk Hospital. The cause of death will be confirmed only after autopsy.