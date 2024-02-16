Rapid Response Team rescues men from blazing tipper in Palakkad

Palakkad: In a dramatic midnight rescue, a team of quick-thinking responders saved three individuals from a hay-loaded tipper that caught fire on a secluded road known for wild animal crossings. The timely intervension of the Rapid Response Team (RRT) from Puthur, which was on another mission, prevented a potential tragedy at 12:30am on the Attappadi Thavalam Mulli Road.



When the tipper, en route to a dairy farm Puthur from Alathur, caught fire three of its occupants escaped in panic. The RRT, which was summoned following the presence of a wild elephant in Bommiyampadi, chanced upon the emergency and rescued the remaining three, including the driver from the vehicle.

The fact that the vehicle caught fire on a deserted road visited by wild animals, added to the concern. The driver who maintained composure tilted the load and drove ahead. The burning straw rolls were pulled down by the RRT team. The road was littered with burning straw rolls.

The disaster was averted after an hour of effort by local residents, fire force and police.