Case filed against Shone George for alleged false campaign against Veena Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: The Cyber Crime Police here have filed a case against BJP leader Shone George following a complaint from T Veena, the daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In her complaint, Veena alleged that Shone had spread misinformation on Facebook about her owning a Canadian company. Shone is the son of BJP leader P C George. In his Facebook post, George claimed that Veena as the operating a company named The Key Eleven Inc in Canada.



Veena has contended that the false claims are an attack against her due to her father's and husband's (public works minister P A Mohamed Riyas) political affiliations with the CPM. The charges filed are bailable at the police station.

CPM had accused Central probe agencies and Opposition parties of targeting Veena to tarnish the image of the party and government ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

