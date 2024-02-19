Here, low-height bridges are a concern for fishermen, houseboats and passenger boats.

Alappuzha: Low-height bridges across the backwaters of Alappuzha are posing hurdles for houseboats, fishermen and the State water transport department.



These bridges built by the local bodies have left the STWD in two minds. The department has given a focus on tourism and plans to roll out more solar-powered hi-tech boats for tourist services in Alappuzha and Kollam backwater, however the bridge with low clearance is a deterrent.



"Both our tourism and passenger services are affected by such bridges. The issue was taken up with the authorities concerned following which a direction has been issued that new bridges being constructed should have a minimum 5.5-meter height," said Shaji V Nair, Director, SWTD.



The SWTD is already operating a roofless double-decker passenger boat in the Alappuzha backwaters, which is in high demand, besides the modern vessel ‘Vega’. A provision of Rs 5 crore has been included in the budget to roll out two solar boats in the Ashtamudi and Vembanad backwaters, specifically for tourism activities.



" The KC Bridge along the Kainakary-Venattukadu is a classic example. Most of our boats can’t proceed to the beautiful stretch of waterbody because of a couple of low-height bridges. Even in the main Alappuzha-Kottayam route, such bridges are posing a challenge," the official pointed out.



The Chungathu Muppathu lift bridge, located along the 2.5 km long boat channel that opens from Vembanad Lake to Kottayam, too has posed a challenge to passenger boat operations over the years. The mechanized bridge, which can be raised vertically upto 85-degree angle to permit passage of vessels underneath, is often defunct in the absence of periodical maintenance.



The houseboat operators too share the same concern and fear that the new bridges may ruin the tourism prospects of the region.



" Many of the new bridges too are being built in haste without adhering to the height (5.5 m) stipulation; for instance, the Kainakary Bridge and the Pullikunnu Bridge. We can’t operate through the stretches during high tides. Studies already warn of sediment deposits in this stretch. If more such low-height bridges are built, then it will spell doom for the industry. The authorities should intervene immediately," said Jobin J Akkarakalam, Vice President of Kerala Houseboat Owners Federation.



Meanwhile, local fishermen have raised similar complaints against the temporary bridge being constructed parallel to the Kuthiathodu bridge as part of the Aroor-Turavoor Elevated Highway project. A meeting has been convened with representatives of all the parties concerned.

As part of a solution, it has been decided to construct the temporary bridge at a height of 2 meters above the water level to facilitate the passage of fishing boats, Koodamturuthu Panchayat President V G Jayakumar said.