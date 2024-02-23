Guv Khan to decide soon on fate of four VC's, disputed Kerala varsity senate meeting

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif M Mohammad Khan, who is also the Chancellor of the universities in the state, is likely to confirm his decision on some crucial issues related to the academic institutions under his provision.

The issues include the fate of the Vice-Chancellors of Calicut, Sanskrit, Digital and Open universities who have been served with a termination notice based on a court order and a controversial senate meeting conducted at Kerala University, which was presided over by the Minister for Higher Education R Bindu.

Meanwhile, the Governor has scheduled a hearing with the four Vice-Chancellors who are facing the axe on Saturday. The Vice-Chancellors or their advocates will attend the hearing, during which the Governor’s legal advisor also will be present.

Meanwhile, a report submitted by the Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University Dr Mohanan Kunnummal regarding the senate meeting is under consideration of the Governor. It is learnt that in the report, the Vice-Chancellor has raised several allegations against the Minister.

The Governor will make decisions on these matters after obtaining the opinion of his legal advisor.

Khan will travel to Chennai after the hearing with the Vice-Chancellors. He will return to Thiruvananthapuram the next day after visiting Kottayam and is expected to announce his decision by then.

However, the court has allowed the four Vice-Chancellors to file an appeal even if they are terminated. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) also has said that it would approach the court in the event of the Governor cancelling the controversial senate meeting.

In another development, the Governor has sought an explanation from the government over its recommendation to appoint three new Information Commissioners.