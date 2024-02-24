Home birth deaths: Nayas' ex-wife named accused in case

Thiruvananthapuram: The Nemom police have named Regina, Nayas's first wife, as an accused in the case involving the death of his second wife and their unborn child during a home birth. She was made an accused as she forced the woman to undergo a home delivery. She faces charges of forcing the woman to undergo a home delivery, resulting in the death of the unborn child and involuntary manslaughter. Regina, who is the second accused in the case, is absconding.



Police arrested Venjaramoodu resident and accupuncturist Shihabuddin who was in custody on Friday following the death of the woman and her newborn child at her rented home near Karakkamandapam in the state capital. The victim's husband, Nayas, was also arrested in connection with the incident.

Palakkad native Shameera Beevi (36) breathed her last due to excessive bleeding while delivering her baby in a rented house at Karakkyamandapam in Nemom on Tuesday. Her baby was also declared dead during the home birth. According to cops, her husband Nayas refused to take her to a hospital and allowed acupuncturist Shihabudeen to attempt a delivery at their home.

During the time of the home birth, the Nayas' first wife and their daughter were present with Shameera. Minister V Sivankutty and health workers, who visited the spot, said Nayas' daughter from his first wife is an acupuncture student.

According to police, the autopsy report confirmed that the woman and the newborn died of failing to get proper medical care. Shameera, mother of three had undergone C-section for all previous deliveries.