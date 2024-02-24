Minister Roshy Augustine's aide manhandles chief engineer in Secretariat's North Block

Thiruvananthapuram: A scuffle at the Irrigation Minister’s office between an additional private secretary and the Alappuzha Irrigation department chief engineer on Thursday has stirred a row, with the former lodging a complaint that he was manhandled.

The incident occurred in the North Block, which houses the chief minister’s office (CMO) at 10.45 am.

Chief Engineer Shyam Gopal, who suffered minor injuries, sought treatment at the clinic at the Secretariat premises. After the scuffle occurred, witnesses in nearby offices intervened and prevented an exchange of blows.

Shyam Gopal said when he reached the minister’s office, the private secretary and Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine were not present. When the minister’s special private secretary PP James invited, he entered his cabin. The additional private secretary, Premji, who was sitting there, shouted at him to get out of the cabin. The scuffle followed when Shyam Gopal questioned this behaviour.

He has submitted a complaint to the Irrigation minister and Irrigation secretary. Premji said they just had a verbal duel and he did not manhandle the chief engineer.

Minister Roshy Augustine said some issues between these two officials had been brought to his notice but he received no complaint. Irrigation Department Principal Secretary Ashok Kumar Singh said he received the complaint from the chief engineer and will look into it.