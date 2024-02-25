CUK student from UP ends life in hostel room

Kasaragod: In a suspected case of suicide, a post-graduate student was found dead in a hostel room at the Central University of Kerala in Kasaragod's Periya on Sunday, February 25.



University officials identified the deceased as Nitesh Yadav, a second-semester student of the MEd programme and a native of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav was 28 years old.

His friends repeatedly phoned him in the afternoon but the calls went unanswered, they said. Around 6 pm, they heard his phone ringing in the hostel room of another student. The door was locked from inside. When the students pushed the door and peeped through the wedge, they saw Yadav's body inside, said the officials.

"Hoping against hope, we broke the door down and took him to the District Hospital in the university's ambulance," said an official. But the doctors said he was brought dead.

The officials said Yadav's body temperature had fallen when it was found, implying that he died hours before.

The body is in the District Hospital's morgue and an autopsy would be done only on Monday. Bekal police have initiated an investigation into the unnatural death.