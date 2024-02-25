Leopard sighted for second time in three days at Kodenchery

Kozhikode: The people of Kodenchery in Kozhikode were on Saturday put on alert after a leopard was spotted for the second time in three days.

The animal was spotted on CCTV at the same location at Kandappanchal in Nellipoyil where three leopards were sighted on Thursday.

Security officers stationed at a private hydel project in the locality spotted the leopard in a CCTV around 8 pm. According to reports, the animals spotted on the location on Thursday were a leopard and two cubs, though the Forest Department has yet to verify this.

“A cage has not been set up for trapping the animals citing technical issues,” Alex Thomas Chembakassery, president of the grama panchayat told Onmanorama. “It seems they have started the procedures for the same. They had that if the leopards are sighted again, there might not be a hurdle to place a cage.”

According to Thomas, people might launch an agitation as the locality is a residential area. “A lot of families stay near this forest area,” he said. The Forest Department and the grama panchayat have urged the public to be vigilant and not venture out at night. The Rapid Response Team have launched a search in the region.