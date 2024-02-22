Malayalam
3 leopards sighted at Nellipoyil in Kozhikode: Reports

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 22, 2024 10:12 PM IST
A screengrab from a CTV footage shows an animals resembling a leopard (red circle).
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Leopards were sighted at Nellipoyil near Kodenchery in Kozhikode on Thursday. Unconfirmed reports indicate three animals resembling leopards were spotted in the locality of Kandappanchalil.

From the footage captured by the CCTV at the office of Anakampoyil power project, an animal resembling a leopard can be seen crossing a path into the bushes. The same footage has two other animals, appearing to leopards, following the same path.

Untitled design - 1
A screengrab from a CTV footage shows two animals resembling leopards (red circles).

The Forest Department has started a search with the help of local police. The people of the locality have been urged to stay vigilant.

