CPM unveils final list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections

Thiruvanathapuram: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday revealed the definitive roster of candidates slated to contest in the Lok Sabha elections. CPM Secretary MV Govindan unveiled the list following consultations with the party's national leadership.



The CPM is set to contest in 15 out of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. CPI, which is also part of the LDF, will contest in the remaining four seats. As previously determined, KK Shailaja will vie for the Vadakara constituency and Thomas Isaac will contest from Pathanamthitta.

CPM's final list of candidates:

Alappuzha - A M Ariff

Alathur - K Radhakrishnan

Attingal - V Joy

Chalakudy - Prof C Raveendranath

Ernakulam - K J Shine

Idukki - Joyce George

Kannur - M V Jayarajan

Kasaragod - M V Balakrishnan

Kollam - M Mukesh

Kozhikode - Elamaram Kareem

Malappuram - V Waseef

Palakkad - A Vijayaraghavan

Pathanamthitta - Thomas Isaac

Ponnani - K S Hamsa

Vadakara - K K Shailaja

The CPI had announced the names of its four candidates for the Lok Sabha elections earlier. The party will field senior leaders Pannyan Raveendran and Annie Raja from the Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad seats, respectively. Former agriculture minister V S Sunil Kumar will contest from Thrissur and C A Arun Kumar will be fielded in the Mavelikkara seat.