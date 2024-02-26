LS Polls: CPI names candidates for 4 seats; Annie Raja to contest from Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India (CPI), a major ally of the Left Democratic Front in Kerala, has announced the names of its four candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The party will field senior leaders Pannyan Raveendran and Annie Raja from the Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad seats, respectively. Former agriculture minister V S Sunil Kumar will contest from Thrissur and C A Arun Kumar will be fielded in the Mavelikkara seat.



The CPI executive committee meeting held here on Monday listed the candidates for the polls. CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam has officially announced the names of the candidates in a press conference here on Monday. "Each party in the LDF is ready to face the polls,” said Binoy Viswam.

Taking a dig at the UDF, he criticised that the opposition political front lacks unity. He also alleged that the secret pact between the BJP and the Congress will continue in this polls too.

Announcing the candidates, the CPI leader expressed confidence that LDF eould win all 20 seats.

Annie Raja, the national executive member of CPI is testing electoral waters in Kerala for the first time. Wayanad constituency is in the spotlight amid rumours about UDF's plans to name sitting MP Rahul Gandhi as its candidate for the second time.

For Pannyan Raveendran, this poll will be a second chance to make his re-entry to the Lok Sabha after winning the 2005 polls. Thiruvananthapuram constituency is expected to witness a tight battle as UDF is likely to field sitting MP Shashi Tharoor.

In Thrissur, a tight triangular fight is anticipated, with Congress likely to field sitting MP T N Prathapan and the BJP considering actor and former MP Suresh Gopi.

In Mavelikkara, Congress is likely to field sitting MP Kodikunnil Suresh against CPI's Arun Kumar.