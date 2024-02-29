Woman textile owner in Cherthala dies by suicide over family dispute

Alappuzha: A 45-year-old woman, the owner of a textile shop in Cherthala, reportedly took her own life by hanging in her shop on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Raji, a resident of Thanneermukkom Panchayat near here.

According to the police, the woman had left her home after a quarrel with her husband. Preliminary investigation suggests that she went straight to her textile shop, 'La Della,' near X-ray Junction, Cherthala, and took the extreme step.

The incident came to light when the woman's husband, after multiple attempts to contact her over the phone, went to the shop in search of his missing wife. On alert, a police team reached the spot on Thursday morning and conducted the inquest.

A case of unnatural death was registered. The body was shifted to Alappuzha Medical College for a post-mortem. The deceased is survived by her husband and a daughter.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a mental health specialist, if needed. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)

