Sidharthan's death: 2 key accused held, search on for others named in lookout circular

Wayanad: In a major development in the probe into the death of a student at Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University at Pookode here, the police on Saturday nabbed Sinjo Johnson and Kasinathan R S, the key accused involved in the brutal ragging of the deceased. Manorama News reported that the a team of Wayanad police nabbed Sinjo from Kollam in the wee hours of Saturday. While, Kasinathan surrendered before the police.



Sinjo's arrest made headlines hours after the probe team issued a lookout circular (LOC) against four absconding accused in the case. Apart from Sinjo and Kasinathan, Soud Risal and Ajay Kumar are named in the LOC. These four people are among the 12 main accused who are booked for abetment suicide and wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, under the IPC and the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act.

Sidharth was found hanging inside his hostel room on February 18. Photo: Manorama

As per the statement of Sidharthanan's father, Sinjo was the one who brutally tortured Sidharthan. Though the probe team nabbed 11 of the accused in the case, these four people have been reportedly absconding from police.

Police have booked 19 people including SFI activists in connection with the death of Sidharthan (20), a second-year student of the Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry. The Thiruvananthapuram native was found hanged inside his hostel room on February 18. Though the police initially registered a case of unnatural death, Sidharthan's father filed a complaint alleging that his son was brutally tortured by SFI activists. Sidharthan's family alleged that the accused brutally tortured and killed him.

The university suspended 12 students over the death of Sidharthan as per the report of the anti-ragging committee. On Friday, the university debarred 19 students booked in the case from continuing their education in any registered institution in India for the next three years.