Kozhikode: In a freak mishap, two men died after the bike in which they were travelling rammed into an electric pole at Koduvally here. The men suffered severe burns as the bike caught fire in the collision.



“The deceased are yet to be identified. Their bodies have been shifted to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital,” said police.

At the same time, it is assumed that the duo are migrant workers. The vehicle was completely gutted in the fire.