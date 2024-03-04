Suicide of teenager at Upputhura; family alleges harassment by school authorities

Idukki: The death of a 14-year-old boy who was under treatment after consuming poison has triggered an uproar with the parents and relatives alleging mental harassment by the authorities of St Philomena's High School, Upputhura. Anex, a Class 8 student of this school, allegedly consumed herbicide stored in his home and was taken to a private hospital in Kottayam. He died on Saturday.

According to the family of Anex, they received a call from the school on February 5, and the authorities said that Anex was found to be in possession of a tobacco product (beedi). ''When I went to the school, I saw him standing in the room of the Headmistress. He told me that one of his friends gave him the tobacco product. He appeared very stressed, and I took him home,'' said Saritha P S, a close relative of Anex.

The family alleged that the school authorities threatened the boy that he would be handed over to police. They have filed a complaint with the police. Anex gave a statement to the Magistrate before his death. The police said that they are waiting for this statement from the court.

The school authorities issued a note in the wake of the allegations. It said that the students were under surveillance following complaints about the use of tobacco among students. The teacher in charge of the disciplinary committee was informed about a boy in possession of beedi. When questioned the boy showed the tobacco product to the teacher. The matter was referred to the Headmistress and his parents were informed, according to the note issued by the school. The note issued by the Headmistress said that no disciplinary action was taken against the student. The child was taken home by the parents and they said that they would send him to the school the next day, later the authorities came to know that the child consumed herbicide, the note said. Jijeesh V K, father of Anex said that he would fight till he got justice.