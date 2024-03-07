No more brother-sister relations, says K Muraleedharan as Padmaja heads to BJP

Kozhikode: K Muraleedharan, the son of late Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister K Karunakaran, has publicly declared that he has cut all ties with his sister Padmaja Venugopal following her decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Muraleedharan, addressing the media in Kozhikode on Thursday, said he no longer maintains any relationship with his sister. "What more positions can the party give to someone who 'works at home'," he said in response to Padmaja's complaints of being side-lined in the Congress.

Padmaja is expected to receive the BJP membership officially on Thursday after discussions with the party’s leaders in Delhi. She is a current general secretary of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and is the first woman to hold the charge of Thrissur DCC president.

Stating that familial affection no longer exists with Padmaja, Muraleedharan also insisted there was no property dispute, as their father did not leave behind significant wealth. Responding to his sister's actions, Muraleedharan added that Karunakaran's soul would not forgive her.

Muraleedharan asserted that he would not let anyone from the BJP enter his father's final resting place. He added sarcastically that if Padmaja were to contest in Chalakudy, the NOTA (None of the Above) option would garner more votes than she would.

Muraleedharan also countered Padmaja’s allegations that she was sidelined by the Congress leadership. He recalled that he had faced defeats in elections despite being actively engaged in politics, unlike Padmaja, who has been pampered by the Congress with multiple positions.

Muraleedharan highlighted his commitment to the party and its ideals, noting that even when he left Congress, he did not join the BJP, to say that the BJP has got someone from Karunakaran's family will only cause trouble for common people, he added.

Reiterating his loyalty to Congress, Muraleedharan reminded that the party flag was draped over their father's body during his cremation, showcasing Karunakaran's dedication to the grand old party. He reminded Padmaja to acknowledge the legacy of their father, who opposed communalism, and to appreciate the opportunities she has received from the party.

Muraleedharan dismissed any allegations of financial impropriety on his part, stating that he never faced any inquiry from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He concluded his statement by asserting that the party would face any challenges with strength, particularly in the constituency of Vadakara.

Muraleedharan earlier also expressed surprise at his sister’s decision, stating that he had been unable to contact her after receiving hints of her departure from the Congress party. He noted that Padmaja has blocked him on the phone since Wednesday.