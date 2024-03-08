Mercury levels go up in Kerala; IMD sounds yellow alert in 5 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: With the advent of summer, maximum temperature has been surging across the state. The India Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow alert in five districts as the mercury levels is expected to rise two-four degrees Celsius.



As per the IMD alert, Palakkad district may record a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state from March 8 to 10. Meanwhile, Kollam and Pathanamthitta will record maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius and 37-degree Celsius respectively. At the same time, the temperature level in Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha will touch 36 degrees Celsius.

IMD predicted that these five districts will experience hot and discomfort weather from March 8 to 10 due to high-temperature and humid air.