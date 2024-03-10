Kerala, Karnataka sign agreement to curb wild animal menace

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 10, 2024 03:46 PM IST
Kerala Forest Minister AK Saseendran; Thanneer Komban, the wild tusker that was captured after an hours-long mission in Wayanad on February 2, 2024. Photo: Manorama Online

Wayanad: The forest ministers of Kerala and Karnataka on Sunday signed an agreement to curb the rising wild animal menace. Both states agreed on four recommendations, including marking major human-animal conflict zones.

The ministers further said the delay in intervening in such incidents would be avoided in the future by both governments. Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre said there was no assistance from the Centre to install rail fencing near forest areas. Meanwhile, his Kerala counterpart A K Saseendran said there should be timely changes in laws concerning wildlife.

The Kerala government recently recognised the escalating issue of human-animal conflict as a state-specific disaster, which would require the State Disaster Management Authority to address wildlife attacks at the district and local body levels.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA