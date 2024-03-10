Kerala, Karnataka sign agreement to curb wild animal menace

Wayanad: The forest ministers of Kerala and Karnataka on Sunday signed an agreement to curb the rising wild animal menace. Both states agreed on four recommendations, including marking major human-animal conflict zones.

The ministers further said the delay in intervening in such incidents would be avoided in the future by both governments. Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre said there was no assistance from the Centre to install rail fencing near forest areas. Meanwhile, his Kerala counterpart A K Saseendran said there should be timely changes in laws concerning wildlife.

The Kerala government recently recognised the escalating issue of human-animal conflict as a state-specific disaster, which would require the State Disaster Management Authority to address wildlife attacks at the district and local body levels.