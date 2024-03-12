Thalassery-Mahe bypass sees accident death on opening day

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 12, 2024 10:25 AM IST
Muhamad Nidan. Photo: Special Arrangement

Kannur: The newly inaugurated Thalassery-Mahe bypass witnessed an accident death on its opening day. An 18-year-old, on Friday night, fell through a gap in the overbridge near the Nettur-Balam stretch. The deceased is Muhamad Nidan, son of Najeeb and Noushin.

Though Nidan was rushed to the Thalassery Cooperative Hospital, he could not be saved. Nidan was a Plus-Two student at St Joseph Higher Secondary School.

The accident has substantiated the claim of residents in the area and the fear of motor vehicle officials that rash and negligent driving on the newly opened road would result in accidents.

