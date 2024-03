Kochi: An auto driver died in an accident after his rickshaw hit a deer at Ernakulam's Kalapara on Monday night. The deceased Vigil Narayanan (41) is a native of Mamalakandam. Three people, injured in the accident, were admitted to the hospital.

They were visiting a hospital at Kothamangalam from Mamalakandam. The accident occurred when the Sambhar deer jumped in front of the autorickshaw and the vehicle went out of control after hitting the animal.