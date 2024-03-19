Forest dept to chase away tusker Padayappa; mission likely today

Idukki: The forest department will launch a mission to chase wild elephant Padayappa into the deep forest. The jumbo has been creating trouble in the residential areas for a long time.



As per reports, High Range Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) R S Arun has directed the Munnar Divisional Forest Officer to speed up action to chase away the tusker.

Manorama News reported that forest officials will use a drone surveillance system to monitor the movements of the tusker.

At present, Padayappa is not roaming in the deep forest. Though the elephant attacked houses and people in Munnar recently, the forest officials decided not to tranquilise and capture it. The officials assume that the elephant who used to be calm is in a state of musth.

A new team formed for monitoring Padayappa will join the Rapid Response Team soon. People at Devikulam and Munner are advised to stay vigilant to avoid wild elephant attacks.

On Monday, forest minister A K Saseendran hinted about plans to capture Padayappa like Arikomban.

“ Climate change affected wildlife too as the mercury levels keep surging. Wild animals are straying into human settlements due to this. It is assumed that this phenomenon will continue,” said the forest minister.