Idukki man arrested for raping, circulating objectionable video of woman friend

Idukki: A 32-year-old man in Idukki district was arrested on Monday on the charges of abduction, rape and circulation of objectionable video of a woman.

The accused, Bibin (32), from Thoppipala in Kanchiyar here allegedly raped the complainant and filmed her before sharing the footage with his friends and relatives.

The Adimali Police said Bibin met the woman at a marriage function and established a relationship with her before taking her to a lodge in Admiali last month. He is also accused of threatening the woman.

The police have recovered a mobile phone from the accused. He has also been booked under provisions of the IT Act.