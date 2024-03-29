Ragpicker taken into custody for pouring black liquid on memorial tombs in Payyambalam

Kannur: A ragpicker was taken into custody for pouring black liquid on memorial tombs in Payyambalam here on Friday. It is suspected he poured cold drinks over the tombs. The accused is being interrogated under the leadership of Kannur ACP C B Tom.

The memorial tombs of former Chief Minister E K Nayanar, CPM state secretaries Chadayan Govindan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and former MP O Bharathan were found defaced with black liquid. At Payyambalam, where there are memorials of different political party leaders, the liquid was poured only on the tombs of CPM leaders.

A special investigation team headed by the Kannur ACP probed the incident. While the CPM held a protest march in Kannur against the vandalism, Congress leaders in Payyambalam registered their protest against the defacement.