Wayanad: A doctor of a private medical college hospital in Meppadi was found dead on Sunday. The deceased is Dr K E Felice Naseer (31) of Feroke in Kozhikode.

She was found hanging in her residence on the hospital campus. Felice was an assistant professor in the Department of General Surgery.

She was also a counsellor in the association that works to reduce stress and prevent suicide among doctors. Though Felice was rushed to the emergency room, she was declared dead around 5.30 pm.