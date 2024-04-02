Pathanamthitta car accident: Anuja’s father files police complaint

Adoor: The father of Anuja, who was killed in a road accident here on Thursday, filed a complaint with the Nooranad Police demanding a thorough investigation, alleging foul play. He raised suspicions that the accident, in which the car driven by her friend Hashim, collided with a lorry at Pattazhimukku in Ezhamkulam, was deliberately orchestrated to kill his daughter.



Anuja (37), a teacher at Thumpamon Higher Secondary School, and Hashim (31), a private bus employee, were killed in the accident.

Anuja’s father, Ravindran, stated in the complaint that Hashim had threatened his daughter and forcibly taken her away in a car from the bus they were travelling at Kulakkada. He further alleged in the complaint that his daughter was killed by Hashim, who drove the car at high speed and intentionally collided with the lorry.

The case related to the accident was originally registered at Adoor police station and has been transferred to the Nooranad police. The cops are conducting investigations, including examining the phones of Anuja and Hashim, as well as scrutinizing their bank accounts. The purpose of checking the bank accounts is to determine if there were any financial transactions between the two individuals.

Furthermore, the police have stated that the lorry driver, who is from Haryana, has been excluded from the case, as it has become evident that the car intentionally collided with the lorry. Initially, following the accident, a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was filed against the lorry driver.