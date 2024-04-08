LS Polls: UDF candidate Francis George gets autorickshaw as symbol

Kottayam: The Election Commission has allotted the autorickshaw symbol to UDF candidate Francis George in Kottayam. His party Kerala Congress Joseph faction had given priority to the autorickshaw symbol as the Election Commission had omitted the tractor symbol from its list.



The symbol was allotted to Francis George as the final date for withdrawing the nomination had expired.

LDF candidate Thomas Chazhikkadan of Kerala Congress is contesting on the 'two leaves' symbol in Kottayam. Meanwhile, NDA candidate Thushar Vellppally in the constituency has got the clay pot symbol.