Three girls run away from juvenile home in Alappuzha

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 09, 2024 10:17 PM IST

Alappuzha: Three minor girls, aged between 14 and 16 years, allegedly ran away from a juvenile home here on Tuesday.

“We’ve received a missing persons complaint. An all-out effort has been launched to trace them,” said a police officer.

According to sources, the trio scaled the wall of the Mayithara Juvenile home. Mary Grace Sebastian, ward member of Arthunkal Church area said the juveniles had undergone drug de-addiction treatment.

“The police are trying to find out whether they had received any outside help. Also, we’re inspecting the CCTV footage from the locality. An alert has been sent to the nearest railway stations and bus stands,” the police said.

