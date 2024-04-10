Breaking away from current trends, Vypin Church to screen documentary on Manipur violence

Kochi: St. Joseph's Syro-Malabar Church in Sanjopuram, Vypin has announced its plans to screen a documentary featuring the Manipur violence instead of the controversial movie, Kerala Story.

The documentary, titled 'The Cry of the Oppressed', will be shown to students of the Intensive Bible Course conducted by the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly of the Syro-Malabar Church.

The church said that there was a need to educate the students about what is happening in Manipur. Another church under the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly has released a similar statement. This move has come after the announcement of some of the dioceses to screen the Kerala Story.