Breaking away from current trends, Vypin Church to screen documentary on Manipur violence

Our Correspondent
Published: April 10, 2024 02:13 PM IST
Vehicles in flames after violence broke out during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by All Tribal Student Union Manipur, in Imphal, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Photo: PTI

Kochi: St. Joseph's Syro-Malabar Church in Sanjopuram, Vypin has announced its plans to screen a documentary featuring the Manipur violence instead of the controversial movie, Kerala Story.
The documentary, titled 'The Cry of the Oppressed', will be shown to students of the Intensive Bible Course conducted by the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly of the Syro-Malabar Church.

The church said that there was a need to educate the students about what is happening in Manipur. Another church under the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly has released a similar statement. This move has come after the announcement of some of the dioceses to screen the Kerala Story.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA