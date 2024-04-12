Efforts on to save wild elephant hit by train in Palakkad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 12, 2024 10:39 AM IST Updated: April 12, 2024 11:20 AM IST
Forest officials said that the elephant's back leg was severely injured, preventing it from standing up. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News.

Malampuzha (Palakkad): A female wild elephant was seriously injured after being hit by a train at Kottekkad in Malampuzha on Wednesday.
According to forest officials, the jumbo's hind leg was injured severely, preventing it from standing up.

The animal was crossing the railway track on its way back to the forest after drinking water from a nearby residential area when the accident happened.

Forest officials' attempts to help the animal stand up using a crane but were unsuccessful, reported Manorama News. They administered proper medication, and gave it water, and food such as watermelon, grass, and coconut water. "We have a veterinary surgeon and an expert team with us and are doing our best," a forest officer told Manorama News.

