BJP votes may dip by over 5% in Palakkad, predicts Manorama News-VMR pre-poll survey

Similar to 2019, the UDF and LDF are likely to be locked in an intense fight for the Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency, according to the Manorama News-VMR pre-poll survey.



The vote share of the two Fronts would not be much different. While the LDF is likely to win 2.38 per cent more votes, the UDF may gain 1.7 per cent more. However, the NDA is likely to see a dip of 5.34 per cent in its votes, the survey predicted.

The NDA has once again fielded BJP's C Krishnakumar as its candidate, while the UDF decided to go with the sitting MP, VK Sreekandan. The LDF has CPM politburo member A Vijayaraghavan to recapture Palakkad.

The LDF lost Palakkad to the UDF in 2019 after six consecutive wins. In his debut contest to the Lok Sabha, Sreekandan defeated Minister MB Rajesh by a margin of 1,637 votes. Following his defeat, Rajesh successfully contested the Kerala Assembly polls and became a minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet.

The Manorama News-VMR pre-poll survey covered 28,000 people across all the Assembly segments in March. The survey looked at the possible results if the polling was then conducted. The Manorama News-VMR pre-poll survey, "Who will win in 20 seats" is the largest in terms of sample size.