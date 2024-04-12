Three students rescued from drowning die in Palakkad hospital

Palakkad: In a tragic incident, three students who were saved from drowning in Karimpuzha river, a major tributary of Bharathapuzha river, on Thursday breathed their last at a private hospital in Vattambalam.

The deceased are Koduvallippuram native Shamsudeen's son Badusha (20), late Musthafa's daughter Riswana (17) from Cheruppulassery and Mannarkkad native Deema Mehba (20), daughter of Aboobacker.



The three were trapped in the gusty waters while taking a bath in the river ghat close to the farmland of Badusha's father. The accident took place around 5.30 pm on Thursday.

People, who rushed to the spot after hearing the youngsters' screams, took them to a nearby hospital. While Riswana and Deena Mehaba were declared dead at the hospital on Thursday, Badusha passed away in the wee hours of Friday.

They are the grandchildren of Karakurissi native Veerappu and Beeyathu.

Riswana was a Plus One student at Thrikkaderi Higher Secondary School and Deena was studying final year BSC Maths at Mannarkkad Najath Arts & Science College.

