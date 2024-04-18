SC asks poll panel to look into error seen during Kasaragod mock polls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Thursday asked the Election Commission to look into the errors seen during the mock polls conducted in Kasaragod constituency of Kerala.

The apex court made the observation while considering a plea on the EVM-VVPAT verification. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta heard the matter.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the Association for Democratic Reforms, cited a report by Onmanorama about the complaints raised regarding the mock polls conducted on the EVMs in Kasargod. At least four electronic voting machines erroneously registered votes in favour of BJP during mock polling in Kasaragod on Wednesday, April 17, agents of LDF and UDF candidates had alleged.

Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency's LDF candidate and CPM leader M V Balakrishnan filed a complaint with District Collector Inbasekar K, designated as the District Election Officer, to look into the errors. UDF candidate Rajmohan Unnithan's agent Muhammed Nasar Cherkalam Abdulla urged the assistant returning officer (ARO) in Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency to change the erring machines. BJP's M L Ashwini is the NDA candidate in Kasaragod.

Assistant Returning Officer Binumon P said that the glitch happened in four machines when the power was turned on. In all machines, the first VVPAT slip would have the message 'not to be counted'. But in these four machines, the slips also had the party symbol of the first candiate in the voting machine, he said. "The engineers said it was not a mistake. I have given a report to the Collector," said Binumon.

UDF and LDF agents said the lotus symbol stopped appearing in the third round of test. In the next round, 1,000 votes were cast on the machines that showed error in the first two rounds. "They worked fine in the third round," said UDF agent Nasar Cherkalam.

Kasaragod Assembly constituency has 190 booths for the Lok Sabha election. In all 228 Ballot units, 228 control units and 247 VVPAT units were tested during the mock polling which started at 10 am on Wednesday and ended at 1 am on Thursday. Of the 228 machines, six machines had technical glitches. They were kept aside for engineers to fix.