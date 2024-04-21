Malayala Manorama is India's largest-circulated regional daily

Mumbai: Malayala Manorama daily has been named the largest circulated non-Hindi regional newspaper in the country, according to ABC's January to December 2023 audit.

The Audit Bureau Circulation (ABC), a non-profit circulation-auditing organisation, certifies and audits major Indian publications.

The Malayala Manorama, with a daily circulation of 18,16,081 copies, stood third among the most-circulated newspapers across all languages in India. Dainik Bhaskar and Dainik Jagaran, two Hindi newspapers, are in the first and second slots. English daily The Times of India is at the fourth spot.

Manorama is the only Malayalam newspaper in the Top 10 list. And the first regional language daily in the first seven slots. Its lead with the second-largest Malayalam daily increased by 80 per cent during the auditing period, ABC numbers revealed.