Prakash Raj slams Rajeev Chandrasekhar for ignoring Karnataka as Rajya Sabha MP

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 22, 2024 01:08 PM IST Updated: April 22, 2024 02:05 PM IST
Prakash Raj. Photo: Screen grab/Manorama News

Thiruvananthapuram: Tamil actor Prakash Raj on Monday slammed Union Minister and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar for ignoring the demands of Karnataka during his stint as Rajya Sabha MP from the state for 18 years.
“Chandrasekhar served as Karnataka Rajya Sabha MP for more than three terms. But he has done nothing for my home state," he said.

"I am an artist. I'm not a politician participating in electoral politics. But I believe every citizen is a part of politics. People love me because I'm not silent. I love Kerala. I'm here because I'm not comfortable with King Modi's rule," Prakash Raj said. He added that this was one of the most important elections of all times.
"A few of us had foreseen that this 'king' will destroy our country. He was allowed to rule for another five years last time. We need to undo what this 'king' has done," he said.

“When we formed this country, we did not want kings. We dreamt of a federal state. We cannot have a common farm law in this country. One language, one religion, one food- this is a dangerous precedent,” the actor added.

Chandrasekhar is competing against sitting Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor and CPI leader Pannyan Raveendran.

