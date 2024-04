Alappuzha: A government official was killed after a speeding car rammed into his two-wheeler while heading for election duty at Kayamkulam here on Thursday. The deceased is Pullukulangara native Balu (42), a draftsman at Haripad Special Tehsildar Office.



The accident took place in the wee hours of Thursday near Kayamkulam MSM College. Balu's body is currently kept at taluk hospital's mortuary.