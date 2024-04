Kannur: In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old boy was crushed to death by a stone pillar at Madapeedika in Thalassery here on Friday. The deceased is K P Sriniketh, the son of Mahesh and Sunila.



The stone pillar to which a swing was attached collapsed onto his body while playing. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved.

The incident unfolded while his parents, who are both teachers, were on election duty.